McAuliffe encouraging voters in Charlottesville ahead of Election Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe made a stop in Charlottesville on Thursday, October 28, vying for voters before Election Day.

McAuliffe spoke at Champion Brewing. He was joined by Senator Jennifer McClellan and former Charlottesville Mayor David Toscano.

The candidate hit on several big topics, including raising teacher pay, expanding broadband access, supporting Medicaid and women’s health care programs, and investing in clean energy.

This is the second time McAuliffe has made a stop in Charlottesville within a week, having held an event at the Ting Pavilion on Sunday.

“The issues that I talk about a lot on 21st century jobs, technology, bio, biotech, they’re here in Charlottesville,” McAuliffe said. “You care desperately about climate change in Charlottesville. You care desperately about a woman’s right to choose. You care about protecting gay marriage.”

McAuliffe’s opponent, Glenn Youngkin, is expected to make a stop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County sometime Friday, October 29.

