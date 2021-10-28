Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Local historians and community leaders to honor six people instrumental in establishing Staunton’s Montgomery Hall Park

Montgomery Hall Park hosted picnics, swimming lessons and more.
Montgomery Hall Park hosted picnics, swimming lessons and more.(WHSV/Augusta County Historical Society)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society and the Augusta County Historical Society will gather this Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Montgomery Hall Park.

Local historians, community members and members of Staunton City Council are expected to be in attendance.

They will honor leaders in the black community who were instrumental in opening the park.

Montgomery Hall Park was established in 1947, for the Black community in Staunton. It has since become a historical landmark.

“It is very important to have the ribbon cutting to preserve local black history. Our history has not been documented and we feel that we need to make sure we pass this off to another generation,” said Susie King with the Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society.

Those who will be honored include Dr. Charles Waller, Dr. John Chiles, Bertie Huggard, Vice Mayor Kenneth L. Jones, Patsy B. Robinso, and Alonzo Harden.

Various rooms and facilities at MHP will be renamed for the six people who made a huge impact in the founding of the park.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Friday, October 29.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

People dropping off their recycling at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
Participation steady for Staunton drop-off recycling program
Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98
AHIP project
LEAP, AHIP, and Dominion Energy partner to build an accessible ramp
Research shows, depending on your original vaccine, getting a different kind as a booster could...
Mixing and matching vaccines may provide better protection, health expert says
Mixing and matching vaccines may provide better protection, health expert says
Mixing and matching vaccines may provide better protection, health expert says