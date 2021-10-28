Advertise With Us
LEAP, AHIP, and Dominion Energy partner to build an accessible ramp

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP), Dominion Energy, and the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) partnered on October 28 to rebuild a ramp for a woman with accessibility challenges.

“Nobody should worry about falling coming in and out of their house. That is not a luxury, that is something everybody should just have,” AHIP Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs said.

Dominion’s EnergyShare program funded the ramp rebuilding project.

“LEAP is excited to be working with Dominion volunteers and the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program, AHIP,” LEAP Executive Director Chris Meyer said.

The homeowner, Thelma, is currently in the hospital but this new ramp will be a nice surprise for her when she returns home.

“We believe that everybody should be safe at home,” Jacobs said.

