Herring asks for Sen. Amanda Chase’s alleged evidence of election cheating

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has asked state Sen. Amanda Chase to give his office the alleged evidence - she claims she has - of cheating in the 2021 election.

During an interview on Wednesday, Chase said, “I know how Democrats are cheating, and that information has been given to the Youngkin campaign.”

Herring responded to the allegations by sending a letter to Chase asking for any evidence so that authorities could investigate it.

“Let’s be clear: these kinds of baseless, false claims are simply designed to undermine confidence in our democracy and our elections,” said Herring. “If Senator Chase has any evidence of cheating or voter fraud then she has an obligation to bring it to the attention of authorities who can do something about it rather than secretively sharing this supposed ‘evidence’ with political allies.”

While on a campaign tour around the state on Thursday, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin was asked about Chase’s claims and if any evidence had been shared.

“I haven’t heard from the senator on this one. I don’t know. Let me just tell you what we’re doing because I believe this election will be fair. I believe this election will come out big time in our favor,” Youngkin said.

Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe was campaigning in Richmond when asked about Chase’s claims.

“People have fought for this country to make it the great democracy that it is - to protect individual rights. And the idea that Trump, and Youngkin and Amanda Chase continually run down our elections system...and they have no basis of fact for any of it, and I’m sick of it,” McAuliffe said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.