Here Comes The Rain - Heaviest Rain Friday Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flood Watch for the Blue Ridge and portions of Central Virginia Friday 6 AM - 3 PM. Rainfall of 1-2 inches with higher amounts 3-4 near and along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Remain alert for flooding!

Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains in effect until 2 PM Friday. East winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts 50-55 mph. Strongest gusts along the ridge tops.

Rain will overspread the region tonight. Steady rain and heavy at times through Friday morning. Breezy Friday with periods of rain into the afternoon and evening. General rain amounts of 1″-2″+. Mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers will linger on Saturday. Improving conditions for Sunday, with the return of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Halloween evening looking Boo-ti-ful for Trick or Treaters, with temperatures falling through the ghoulishly cool 50s.

Tonight: Rain developing. Some will be heavy at times. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Rain. The heaviest and steadiest will fall during the morning. Scattered showers Friday afternoon. Breezy with highs in the 60s.

Friday night: Scattered shower, mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, scattered shower and a brisk breezy. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday - Election Day: Mostly sunny. High low 60s. Low low to mid 40s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cool. High upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool, chance of showers. High low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.