Green Dogs Unleashed training dog for a special home

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Green Dogs Unleashed has a goal to train one service dog per year for a veteran.

Its an active training process where the veteran gets involved.

“You know, it’s a program that’s very near and dear to my heart as we’re a former military family,” Green Dogs Unleashed Director and Animal Behavior Specialist Erika Proctor said.

This year, Bentley is looking for a forever home.

“Bentley is a 7-month-old yellow Lab. We are looking for a veteran to care for Bentley, to be a PTSD or anxiety service dog,” Proctor said. “He’s got just this joy and love for people. He really wants to work.”

Bentley is going through basic training now, but the real training starts when he is matched with a veteran.

“Once we have identified the veteran that we’ll be working with, we’ll be working one-on-one with them, as well as in group classes to help Bentley learn how to mitigate some of the disability that the veteran will be experiencing with PTSD,” Proctor said.

Service dogs can help with anxiety by providing comfort to their veteran companion.

“Dogs are absolutely amazing, and veterans can really benefit from the relationship with that animal, as well as the skills that the animal can perform for the needs of the veteran,” Proctor said. “There’s so many ways that these dogs can mitigate that disability and they offer our veterans a new leash on life.”

Training is free, the only cost is the adoption fee.

“We really do encourage if you’re a veteran that has PTSD or anxiety, or something that a dog can help mitigate, please do reach out to us. We do require that they are within an hour of Green Dogs Unleashed, because we’ll be working here one-on-one,” Proctor said.

More information on Bentley can be found here.

