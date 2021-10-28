Crozet Library wants your carved pumpkins

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Library wants to put your creativity on display.

The library is looking to display your carved pumpkins as part of its “Pumpkin Palooza.”

All of the pumpkins will be lit up from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, October 29, for a drive-by display.

You can drop off your carved pumpkin up until 5 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s a really good way to get your creativity on display,” Library Manager Hayley Tompkins said. “It’s really fun for people to drive through and see their own. You can almost think of it as a Christmas light drive-through for Halloween.”

Pumpkins for the event can be picked up and taken home on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Last year, over 40 pumpkins were on display and over 200 cars drove through.

