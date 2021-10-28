Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville company working on a drug to treat alcohol use disorder

Researcher with Adial Pharmaceuticals
Researcher with Adial Pharmaceuticals(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A company in Charlottesville is working to help those who may be struggling with alcohol use disorder.

“Our lead drug is a genetically-targeted medicine to help people reduce or eliminate their drinking,” Adial Pharmaceuticals CEO Bill Stilley said. “What that means is that you get a genetic test, if you’re positive, you would get the drug and it would be expected to help you reduced your craving for alcohol.”

Adial Pharmaceuticals’ ADO4 is in Phase 3 clinical trials with 301 patients in it. The trial is being conducted in seven different countries across Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

Stilley says the main technology for Adial Pharmaceuticals was licensed from the University of Virginia.

“Our trial is designed so that it could serve as a basis for approval in both the United States, and we believe, in Europe” Stilley said.

Stilley says he expects ADO4 to hit the market in 2024 or 2025.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe makes a stop at Champion Brewing in Charlottesville.
McAuliffe encouraging voters in Charlottesville ahead of Election Day
Crozet Library drive through pumpkin carving display
Crozet Library wants your carved pumpkins
CATEC's Technical Eats bus offered up meals for lunch
CATEC students serve up lunch from Technical Eats bus
(FILE)
School officials: Girl who died didn’t escort kids to nurse