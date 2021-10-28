Charlottesville company working on a drug to treat alcohol use disorder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A company in Charlottesville is working to help those who may be struggling with alcohol use disorder.

“Our lead drug is a genetically-targeted medicine to help people reduce or eliminate their drinking,” Adial Pharmaceuticals CEO Bill Stilley said. “What that means is that you get a genetic test, if you’re positive, you would get the drug and it would be expected to help you reduced your craving for alcohol.”

Adial Pharmaceuticals’ ADO4 is in Phase 3 clinical trials with 301 patients in it. The trial is being conducted in seven different countries across Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

Stilley says the main technology for Adial Pharmaceuticals was licensed from the University of Virginia.

“Our trial is designed so that it could serve as a basis for approval in both the United States, and we believe, in Europe” Stilley said.

Stilley says he expects ADO4 to hit the market in 2024 or 2025.

