CATEC students serve up lunch from Technical Eats bus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at CATEC took care of lunch for many hungry people Thursday, October 28.

The culinary arts program served up some hot meals out of its Technical Eats bus. The menu ranged from soup, to salad, quesadillas, and sandwiches. Students were in charge of cooking, as well as running the business. The goal is to help these aspiring chefs learn all aspects of the culinary business.

“We are preparing them to get out in the workforce,” CATEC Head Chef Josh Davis said. “We are preparing them get out into restaurants. This is an opportunity to learn how to operate a business.”

“It helps me just to learn the common-sense skills,” student Lucas Agee said. “It’s just fun and I just like it. It’s a good start to learning how to cook.”

All of the money from these events goes right back into the culinary program.

CATEC will also have a Thanksgiving meal package for purchase. For all of the information click here.

