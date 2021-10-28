Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Car dealerships in central Virginia facing shortages

Carter Myers Automotive and Jim Price Automotive say lots are scarce due to a microchip shortage.
Carter Myers Automotive and Jim Price Automotive say lots are scarce due to a microchip shortage.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Lots at dealerships like Carter Myers Automotive are looking more scarce. The reason boils down to a shortage of microchips. That’s changing not only what cars are available and how much we pay for them, but also how cars are bought and sold.

“As we look at new car inventory, specially over the next 12 months, while we do believe that the actual microchips are going to become more available, it is most likely going to take a lot of time for us to catch up on our inventory situation,” Liza Borches, CMA president and CEO, said.

That inventory situation is operating nowhere near normal.

“We normally would be running at a 60 to 90 day supply of new cars, and in today’s environment, we’re running at a five-day supply with most of our manufacturers,” Borches said. “In fact, some of our dealerships are getting to the point where we have zero cars on the ground, but then a truck comes in, a whole load, and it’s like Christmas morning.”

Chris Gleason with Jim Price Automotive says the dealership’s inventory is down nearly 90%.

“Today we’ve got, between the two stores, we have 30 vehicles to sell. Normally we would have between 250 and 275,” Gleason said.

That means longer wait times for potential buyers. But, dealerships say its caused things to shift online.

“It used to be people would come in and shop through acres and acres of cars and say ‘I want this, I want that,’” Gleason said. “Now, most people are having to look online. They’re going onto manufacturers websites, building the ideal car, and then they’re shopping for who’s going to have it or who’s going to have it in the future.”

Gleason said he does believe the worst of the shortage is behind us, and that both dealerships and buyers have adapted to the issue.

Both Gleason and Borches said the best thing to do if you want to buy a car, is to talk to a dealer sooner rather than later, and try to order ahead if possible.

“We’ll get a great 2-or-3-year-old Nissan in with like 15,000 miles and then it’s gone the next day. But if we have a customer who we know is looking for that car, they might be our first call,” Borches said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy provided by CNN.
Jury hears opening statements in Sines vs. Kessler case
Researcher with Adial Pharmaceuticals
Charlottesville company working on a drug to treat alcohol use disorder
Terry McAuliffe makes a stop at Champion Brewing in Charlottesville.
McAuliffe encouraging voters in Charlottesville ahead of Election Day
Crozet Library drive through pumpkin carving display
Crozet Library wants your carved pumpkins