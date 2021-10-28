Albemarle anticipating physical battle with Jefferson District rival Louisa County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Week Ten of the high school football season has undergone major changes, with a number of teams in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley opting to play on Thursday, rather than Friday, due to impending inclement weather.

Albemarle and Louisa County are still scheduled to square off on Friday, and when the Patriots talk about the Lions, one word keeps coming up: Physical.

“They’re very physical,” says AHS senior running back Ebenezer McCarthy. “A lot of clapping, a lot of banging. A lot of running the ball. A lot of winning.”

Senior linebacker Adam Schantz says, “It’s hard-fought. It’s fun. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to play in. Just a great environment, overall.”

“For me, that’s what Louisa teams have always been,” says head coach Brandon Isaiah. “You go back in time, they’re tough, physical, aggressive. They don’t mind playing ugly football. I just think they’re a really balanced team, with a lot of talented kids. They have a winning culture, it’s going to be a difficult game.”

The Lions have been the King of the Jungle in the JD over the last few seasons.

Louisa has won four-straight Jefferson District championships, and thirty-one games in a row against district opponents.

“They’ve been the Gold Standard in this district over the last several years,” says Isaiah. “(LCHS head coach) Will Patrick has done an excellent job with their program. I don’t know if he gets enough credit for what he’s done.”

McCarthy adds, “It’s a little bit more personal, because we’re seniors this year, and it’ll be our last time playing them. Western, we didn’t come out on top, but this game, we definitely have revenge, so we’ll see what happens.”

If Albemarle beats Louisa, and Western defeats Monticello, the Patriots, Lions, and Warriors would all be tied for first place in the district heading into the final week of the regular season.

Schantz says, “It’s definitely in the picture, definitely something we’re thinking about, but at the end of the day, it’s just a great match-up. A great opportunity to play against them in a game, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at seven o’clock at AHS.

