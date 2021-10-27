Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

What a day !

Late week soaker
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. As the high drifts away, we’re tracking an area of low pressure and a cold front that will spread cloudiness into our region Thursday. Showers are expected to develop Thursday evening, with steadier rain throughout the day Friday. 1.5″-2.5″ of rain is possible. Behind the system conditions will begin to improve later Saturday into Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Beautiful fall day
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM