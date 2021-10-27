What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. As the high drifts away, we’re tracking an area of low pressure and a cold front that will spread cloudiness into our region Thursday. Showers are expected to develop Thursday evening, with steadier rain throughout the day Friday. 1.5″-2.5″ of rain is possible. Behind the system conditions will begin to improve later Saturday into Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

