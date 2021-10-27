Advertise With Us
Virginia Tech player indicted in Tinder date’s beating death

Isimemen Etute in court for preliminary hearing (FILE)
Isimemen Etute in court for preliminary hearing (FILE)(Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A suspended Virginia Tech linebacker accused in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

The Roanoke Times reports that Isimemen Etute was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in the death of Jerry Smith in May. A hearing is scheduled Nov. 18.

Attorneys and witnesses said previously that Etute said he visited Smith’s apartment after being matched with someone named “Angie,” and then returned a month later to determine whether his match was male or female.

A detective testified that Etute groped and punched Smith, whose death was attributed to blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

