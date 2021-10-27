Virginia ranks 10th in nation for percentage of population vaccinated

Advertise With Us
date 2021-10-27
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia ranks 10th in the nation for its percentage of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and doses administered.

Eighty-two percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 6 million people at gotten vaccinated, and almost 12 million shots have been given to Virginians.

“We’ve reached the top ten because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” said Northam. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

As of Oct. 26, new COVID cases have fallen to 1,500 per day, significantly lower than the 6,000 daily cases Virginia saw during January’s peak.

“Hospitalizations have fallen 42 percent over the last four weeks and are nearly two-thirds lower than pre-vaccine levels,” a release said.

Health officials are also expecting the government to give the final green light to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds in the coming days.

