Virginia Film Festival kicks off

The Paramount
The Paramount
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 85 films are being shown this week in Charlottesville and Albemarle County through the Virginia Film Festival.

“We’re opening with Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated latest release, The French Dispatch at the Paramount Theater on Wednesday evening, and we’re running all the way through Halloween,” VFF Director Jody Kielbasa said.

Sharing the very best in cinema with central Virginia is what this festival is all about.

“Last year was virtual except for our drive-in movie series” Kielbasa said. “First and foremost, we want to keep our community safe.”

Some movies that will be playing include Late Night in Soho and the Harder They Fall.

“It’s such a privilege to be presented and bring our community together in celebration of film. We look forward to seeing people back again in person at the theaters this year,” Kielbasa said.

