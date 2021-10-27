Advertise With Us
UVA doctor on the FDA panel recommending Pfizer vaccine for kids

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with the University of Virginia was part of the FDA panel that voted Tuesday, October 26, to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Dr. Michael Nelson says it has been exciting to be part of history during such a critical time.

“Long and short is we felt that it was important to provide access to those families and children that wanted the vaccine, and the only way to do that was a favorable decision by the committee,” Nelson said. “Our task was whether to recommend it to make it available to parents and families to administer to their children. It was not a decision to mandate this for all children.”

Nelson recommends families speak with their healthcare providers when it comes to deciding if the COVID-19 is right for your children.

“I would highly encourage families and children in this age group to speak with their doctors get the best information and make the best decision for themselves,” Nelson said.

