Rain Returns for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain set to return for the late week. Increasing and thickening clouds Thursday with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 60s. While dry during the day, showers expected to develop by evening and turn to a steady rain late Thursday night. A wet Friday with soaking rain and heaviest throughout the morning hours. Still periods of rain, along with breezy conditions Friday afternoon and evening. The storm system responsible will only slowly pull away from the region Saturday, so clouds and some scattered showers will still linger. Rain amounts at this time expected to range between 1.5″ - 2.5″ with locally higher amounts possible. Improving conditions for Sunday, with the return of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Halloween evening looking nice with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Thursday: Turning cloudy, rain late. High low to mid 60s. Low low 50s

Friday: Rain likely, heavy at times, cool. High upper 50s to low 60s. Low upper 40s to near 50

Saturday: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, cool. High low 60s. Low mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s. Low low to mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s. Low low 40s

Tuesday - Election Day: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 60s. Low low to mid 40s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cool. High upper 50s to low 60s

