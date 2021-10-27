New crash test from IIHS shows safety ratings for small SUVs

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new crash test from Greene County’s Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is giving small SUVs a run for the money.

The IIHS says smaller SUVs struggled in this new test. Twenty of them were smashed in an effort to determine which will protect you better in a crash.

“We know that if you’re in a good-rated vehicle, your chances of dying as a driver are about 70% lower than if you’re in a poor-rated vehicle,” IIHS President David Harkey said.

And the only SUV that garnered a good rating from the IIHS is the 2021 Mazda CX-5.

“The vehicle structure held up extremely well during the test. The airbags did a really good job of protecting the heads of the crash test dummies, and there was very little intrusion into the occupant compartment, meaning less likelihood of injury. This is how we would like to see all vehicles perform in the future,” Harkey said.

The 2021 Honda HR-V and 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross received the worst rating out of the 20 small SUVs tested.

“The Honda HRV was one of two poor performing vehicles in this round of test. Structurally, it was the worst performer,” Harkey said.

Nine SUVs received acceptable ratings, including the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Eight got marginal ratings such as the GMC Terrain and Jeep Compass.

IIHS says the new crash test generates about 80% more energy than the original test. It uses a heavier barrier and works at a higher speed.

“The vehicle ratings of the new side crash tests are based on how well the occupant compartment holds up structurally, how well the airbags perform, and the injury measures that are taken from the two small female dummies that are in the front and rear seating positions,” Harkey said.

IIHS says side-impacts accounted for 23% of passenger deaths in 2019. It hopes these results will make car companies change design and safety features to cut that number down,

