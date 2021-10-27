Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Earlysville firefighters warning people about text scam

Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company is warning people about a text going around that it did not send.

The text includes a link to a “limited edition” T-shirt. The department says this is coming from an unknown seller attempting to sell shirts with its logo.

EVFC says it is not sending this message, that this seller is not associated with it, and that it is not currently selling any fire department apparel.

Attention All: It has been brought to our attention that an unknown third party is attempting to sell T-Shirts with our...

Posted by Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

