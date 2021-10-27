Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Crews making way for development at Staunton Crossing

Crews working to demolish 19 buildings in the Staunton Crossing development project.
Crews working to demolish 19 buildings in the Staunton Crossing development project.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is making some money from its multimillion-dollar investment in the Staunton Crossing development project, but progress on the 300-acre property near Interstate-81 and I-64 will take more time and more money.

Staunton Crossing has the potential to create thousands of jobs and millions of dollars a year in tax revenue for the city, but it’s not happening overnight.

Construction crews are tearing down 19 buildings left behind by Western State Hospital as they transform the property into new opportunities.

“This site is not something that’s going to happen in the short-term, it’s going to take time,” Staunton Economic Development Director Billy Vaughn said.

The front of the project is already becoming home to a couple hotels, a gas station, and four restaurants. The master plan for the back 275 acres calls for high-tech buildings, a data center, and advanced manufacturing.

“This is potentially a premier site for the state,” Vaughn said. “We’re getting inquiries all the time from site selectors, from brokers, from real estate agents.”

Vaughn says they have one chance to get it right, and the key is sticking with the plan.

“To make sure that when we look back, the site is developed in its highest and best use for the City of Staunton,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 921,630 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,827 deaths
Charlottesville City Council and Police Civilian Review Board
Charlottesville council, PCRB review proposed ordinance during work session
Outside the federal courthouse on day two of the Unite the Right rally civil trial.
Emotions run high on day two of civil trial over the Unite the Right rally
UVA Police Department
University of Virginia Police Department going through NOBLE training