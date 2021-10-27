Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville’s outgoing city manager Boyles takes job with George Washington Regional Commission

Chip Boyles
Chip Boyles(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Days before his brief eight-month tenure as Charlottesville city manager comes to a close, Chip Boyles was named the executive director of the George Washington Regional Commission in Fredericksburg.

The GWRC is a planning district commission for Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford Counties.

The hiring was made official at a GWRC meeting on Monday.

Boyles announced his resignation earlier this month, and his final day serving Charlottesville is Friday.

The city is still in the midst of a search for an interim city manager. Last week, City Council held a closed session to discuss and interview candidates for the opening.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Blue Ridge Tunnel
Blue Ridge Tunnel after dark tours available on Friday, Oct. 29
(FILE)
Jury seated in civil trial over Unite the Right rally
(FILE)
UVA doctor on the FDA panel recommending Pfizer vaccine for kids
The Paramount
Virginia Film Festival kicks off