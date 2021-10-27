Charlottesville’s outgoing city manager Boyles takes job with George Washington Regional Commission

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Days before his brief eight-month tenure as Charlottesville city manager comes to a close, Chip Boyles was named the executive director of the George Washington Regional Commission in Fredericksburg.

The GWRC is a planning district commission for Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford Counties.

The hiring was made official at a GWRC meeting on Monday.

Boyles announced his resignation earlier this month, and his final day serving Charlottesville is Friday.

The city is still in the midst of a search for an interim city manager. Last week, City Council held a closed session to discuss and interview candidates for the opening.

