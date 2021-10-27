Advertise With Us
BRHD holding virtual town hall event Oct. 27

COVID-19 vaccines (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District wants to answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccination shots for children.

BRHD is set to hold a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 27. It will talk about the rollout and vaccine supply for those aged 5 to 11.

The health district will also share more details on its plans to start vaccinating this age group.

The town hall will be streamed in several places, including Charlottesville’s Facebook and Twitter pages, and BRHD’s Facebook.

Register to attend the town hall live on zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MnDTUhszR3yxcEZbPeizGw

