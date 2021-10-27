Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Blue Ridge Tunnel after dark tours available on Friday, Oct. 29

Blue Ridge Tunnel
Blue Ridge Tunnel(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Oct. 29, you’ll have a rare chance to check out the Blue Ridge Tunnel after dark. The tunnel, which usually closes at dusk, will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nelson County teamed up with Blue Mountain Brewery to give people a taste of its dark hollow and spooky beers. They will be at the Afton entrance to the tunnel.

If you plan to take a tour, make sure you are prepared.

“Bring some tennis shoes in case the ground may be wet. Also, do not forget your flashlight,” said Jerry West, director of Nelson County Parks and Recreation.

The tours will happen even if it rains and no sign up is required in advance.

Nelson County Parks and Recreation will also be collecting donations for the local food pantry at the event.

