Beautiful fall day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the west. Expect plenty of sunshine today and milder temperatures. Our wind will continue to diminish, as the Nor’Easter pulls away form the northeast. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next rain maker. An area of low pressure and cold front is heading east. Clouds will begin to increase during the day Thursday. Late showers are expected to develop, however, heavier rain will move in Friday. 1.5″-2.5″ of rain will be possible. A few showers may linger into early Saturday, The overall trend will be for improving conditions this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing skies & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

