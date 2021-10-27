ACPD collected more than 700lbs. of prescription drugs and narcotics

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department collected hundreds of pounds of unused and/or expired drugs over the weekend.

ACPD says it collected 728 pounds of prescriptions drugs from two different locations during National Drug Take Back Day on October 23. While the department says it usually collects roughly 1,000 pounds at these events, those that happen in the fall tend to have lower numbers than those happening in the spring.

These events are no-questions asked, allowing anyone to drop off drugs or narcotics in a safe and anonymous way.

“That way they don’t harm our waterways, other small kids, other family members, things like that,” ACPD Chief Deputy Greg Jenkins said. “It’s been well received in Albemarle County.”

The county hosts two different drug take back events each year. If you missed the one last week, there are year-round drop off locations in the Blue Ridge Health District and at Sentara Martha Jefferson’s outpatient pharmacy.

On Saturday, October 23rd, ACPD participated in the the national #DrugTakeBackDay initiative to help Albemarle County properly dispose of unnecessary and expired medications in homes. Our two drop-off locations collected a total of 728 pounds of materials! pic.twitter.com/BmeZ42vr6g — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) October 26, 2021

