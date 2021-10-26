Advertise With Us
Virginia’s Governor race too close to call, VCU poll says

According to the poll, 41% of likely voters support Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% support Republican Glenn Youngkin.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With only one week left, the latest statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University says the Virginia gubernatorial race is too close to call.

According to the poll, 41% of likely voters support Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% support Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Independent voters have increasingly identified with Youngkin (37%) rather than McAuliffe (31%), a six-point increase for Youngkin and a six-point decrease for McAuliffe since September.

For the Tidewater region, Youngkin leads over McAuliffe 38% to 34%, which was a seven-point improvement for Youngkin since last month’s poll. Youngkin also leads 41% to 37% over McAuliffe in the northwest region of Virginia, where previously the candidates were tied.

The regions where McAuliffe leads in Northern Virginia at 53% to 31% and south-central Virginia at 43% to 35%.

According to voters, the top issues are:

  • The economy (27%),
  • Public schools (20%)
  • COVID-19 (19%)

The poll featured landline interviews from Oct. 9-21, sampling 808 adults living in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

