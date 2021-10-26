Advertise With Us
Back On Track
University of Virginia Police Department going through NOBLE training

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The next few days will look a bit different for the University of Virginia Police Department.

The entire staff is receiving training from National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). The goal is to engage in procedural justice.

It’s a combination of reading, talking, and exercises to help the officers understand the community and its goals better. One of the main principles is transparency.

“I hope they’re seeing that we’re more intentional about engaging, that we’re more intentional about listening to the things that people say are important to them,” UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said. “Things that are important to us, things that are really the principles of procedural justice.”

There will also be a community aspect of the training, where people are invited to come and voice the changes or hopes they may have with the department.

The UVA Police Department says they think this will be in December.

