Still Breezy Into Wednesday, but Milder.

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wind Advisory continues for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley until Midnight. It will still remain breezy into Wednesday, but wind speeds will drop off. The combination of a coastal storm - Nor’easter moving off the Northeast coast and high pressure building closer toward us, from the west, is generating windy conditions. Sunshine and milder Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next storm will impact the region late Thursday, into Friday and start to the weekend, bringing a widespread soaking rain. Rain amounts of one to over two inches expected, at this time. Currently, improving conditions look to to arrive for Sunday, Halloween.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. High mid to upper 60s to low 70s. Low mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, rain late. High low to mid 60s. Low low 50s

Friday: Rain likely, cool. High upper 50s to low 60s. Low upper 40s

Saturday: Showers, mostly cloudy, cool. High low 60s. Low mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 60s. Low low to mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s. Low low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

