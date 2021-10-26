STAB’s Braden White is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many know the saying “Big time players make big time plays in big time games” and that’s exactly what St. Anne’s Belfield’s Braden White did this week. Now he’s your Falcon Club Player of the Week.

In STAB’s game against Blue Ridge athlete Braden White caught 11 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he had seven tackles tackles along with three pass breakups.

“It’s a nice position to be in,” he said. “Somebody that they can rely on to make plays and I mean, I take it as a big responsibility.”

His coach John Blake says this was a one of a kind performance.

“He was special on Saturday, there’s no doubt,” Blake said. “I’ve been here for 25 years and I’ve never had a young man catch 11 balls.”

The sophomore says he’s honored to be on the receiving end of the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

“Words can’t explain,” he said. “This is the first time for me so I’m real excited and hopefully it’s not the last.”

“He’s an athlete and he works hard, he really does,” Blake said. “He is really good about catching a lot of balls in practice and doing what it takes and listening and really learning the routes.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.