Shenandoah LGBTQ Center welcomes new executive director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Board of Directors for the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has named AnhThu Nguyen as the new executive director beginning November 8.

Nguyen joins the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center from a ten-year tenure leading the Genomics Core Facility in the Department of Biology, at the University of Virginia.

She has nearly 20 years of experience in LGBTQIA+ advocacy work, spanning non-profit, community and activist organizations, according to a press release.

The announcement comes as the center has been experiencing unprecedented growth in the last year, with increasing requests for services, new community partnerships addressing direct needs of the LGBTQ community, and establishment of programs including a grant-funded program addressing youth homelessness in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Valley Community Services Board.

Additionally, the center has expanded to include an outreach location in Harrisonburg. The Friendly City Safe Space will open November 6 and is located on the second floor of the Ice House on South Liberty Street.

Current executive director, Emily Sproul, will continue as a Senior Manager for Hope House of the Shenandoah and continue to enhance outreach and support for all center clients.

As executive director, Nguyen will oversee management of the organization, including strategic development and community partnerships, fundraising, and expansion of the center’s reach and impact in the community.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be joining the center during such an exciting period of growth, and to be continuing such important work alongside Emily, the staff and committees as well as the Board of Directors. I’m excited for our future as an organization and as a community.” Nguyen said.

“The growth of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center since its founding a few short years ago has shown us that the LGBTQ community here needs support now, more than ever,” said Christopher Wood, President and Founder, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center. “And we are excited to bring AnhThu on as the new Executive Director to help us meet the need.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.