PVCC extending free tuition program

Piedmont Virginia Community College (FILE)
Piedmont Virginia Community College (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is extending its 100% tuition assistance program to all eligible, new and returning students who enroll in the spring 2022 semester.

The community college made the announcement Tuesday, October 26. It says PVCC4U. 100% helps ensure Virginians who wish to go to college are not hindered by the costs.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our commitment to fully cover tuition and fees for as many students as possible for the upcoming spring semester,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said in Tuesday’s announcement. “We know that over 430 students have benefitted from the program, many of whom would be unable to attend our college without this assistance.”

To be eligible for free tuition and fees through PVCC4U. 100%! in the spring, students must:

  • Be a Virginia resident
  • Complete the financial aid application process
  • Have a family income of $100,000 or less or have been laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19
  • Enroll in 6 credit hours or more in the upcoming spring semester

To get started and confirm eligibility, visit www.pvcc.edu/pvcc4u100. Additional sources of financial assistance are available for those who do not qualify for PVCC4U. 100%!

