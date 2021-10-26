Advertise With Us
Liberty University sued by former spokesperson alleging Title IX violations

Courtesy: Associated Press
Courtesy: Associated Press(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former spokesperson for Liberty University is suing the school, alleging Title IX violations, saying he was fired as retaliation.

Scott Lamb is the plaintiff behind the lawsuit filed Monday.

In the document, Lamb claimed the university mishandled reports of sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination on campus.

At a meeting at the beginning of October, Lamb challenged university leaders, including President Jerry Prevo, saying he was concerned about the university and told them they needed to address the Title IX violations.

The report claimed that is when President Prevo called Lamb a liar and threatened to fire him.

Two days later, October 6, Lamb was fired and immediately left his position.

The lawsuit said the October meeting was not the first time Lamb addressed Title IX violations with the university’s Executive Leadership team. He says he had spoken with President Prevo, Jerry Falwell Jr. and General Counsel David Corry previously, as well.

Lamb said he wants a trial by jury and wants to be paid for lost wages and benefits.

