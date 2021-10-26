Hold on to your hats !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The heavy rain has moved out, and skies should gradually clear today. Meanwhile, as the nor’easter pulls away, our wind will be increasing throughout the day. Sustained wind will be 10-20 mph with higher gusts. The Shenandoah Valley will be under a Wind Advisory. Temperatures will begin to warm Wednesday, and the wind will begin to subside. Our next system will move in Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain can be expected. Conditions will begin to improve this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & windy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Clear, breezy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy & milder, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

