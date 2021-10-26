Go fly a kite !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. A gusty northwest wind will develop keeping temperatures slightly below normal. The Shenandoah Valley will remain under a Wind Advisory until midnight. Clear skies and chilly conditions can be expected tonight. Wind speeds will diminish a bit on Wednesday, and temperatures will warm to seasonal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking another storm coming out of the Rockies. Clouds will increase Thursday, with evening showers. Steadier rain is expected throughout the day Friday. Improving conditions are expected for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, & windy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

