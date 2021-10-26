Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Go fly a kite !

Gusty wind and cooler
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. A gusty northwest wind will develop keeping temperatures slightly below normal. The Shenandoah Valley will remain under a Wind Advisory until midnight. Clear skies and chilly conditions can be expected tonight. Wind speeds will diminish a bit on Wednesday, and temperatures will warm to seasonal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking another storm coming out of the Rockies. Clouds will increase Thursday, with evening showers. Steadier rain is expected throughout the day Friday. Improving conditions are expected for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, & windy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Hold on to your hats !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM