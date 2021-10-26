Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former VT football player indicted on murder charge

Isimemen David Etute will be tried in circuit court on November 18, 2021.
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Isimemen Etute Mugshot(Blacksburg PD)
By WDBJ7
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia Tech football player who allegedly killed a man he matched with on the dating app Tinder was indicted by a grand jury on one count of Second-Degree murder.

Isimemen David Etute will be tried in circuit court on November 18, 2021.

Etute is accused of killing Jerry Smith on Memorial Day 2021 after Smith had allegedly posed as a woman named ‘Angie’ on Tinder and matched with Etute on April 10.

While at Smith’s apartment, Etute discovered Jerry had been posing as ‘Angie.’ Allegedly, Etute punched Jerry in the face and left the apartment without calling 911.

Surveillance video from May 31 can be seen here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Otobots kids at Crozet Elementary School coded
Crozet Elementary School students combine STEM, and reading in cultural awareness lessons
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Community demands answers after missing three-year-old declared dead
Virginians now must dial all 10-digit, including area code, to make calls.
Virginia launching crisis programs ahead of suicide prevention hotline change