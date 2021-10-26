Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement

Robertson is requesting house arrest with electric GPS monitoring, and says he currently remains in his cell for 23 hours each day.
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - One of two former Rocky Mount police officers charged following the January 6 Capitol Attack is requesting to modify his bond to home confinement.

In the motion filed Monday, the account states that Thomas Robertson detention for the nearly three months have taken a toll on his mental and physical health due to his current level of incarceration.

Robertson lost his father the week of October 19, and as a former police officer, is separated from the rest of the prison population.

“The duration of time he has served has taught him to comply with all court orders strictly,” the motion states.

Robertson is requesting house arrest with electric GPS monitoring, and says he currently remains in his cell for 23 hours each day.

Robertson and Fracker face four federal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct, after attending the riot at the Capitol January 6, the day Congress was making results of the presidential election official. Both pleaded not guilty.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Otobots kids at Crozet Elementary School coded
Crozet Elementary School students combine STEM, and reading in cultural awareness lessons
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Community demands answers after missing three-year-old declared dead
Virginians now must dial all 10-digit, including area code, to make calls.
Virginia launching crisis programs ahead of suicide prevention hotline change
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge