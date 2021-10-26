Advertise With Us
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland

All lanes on I-64 in Goochland near Exit 167 are closed
dump truck overturns
dump truck overturns(Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver has been seriously injured after a dump truck overturned on I-64 in Goochland County. The left and right lanes on I-64 near Route 617 Exit 167 are closed while crews work to clean the debris.

According to the investigation, a dump truck was heading west when it ran off the road to the left and overturned. The contents of the truck spilled onto the interstate.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Virginia State Troopers say fatigue could be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

