Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver has been seriously injured after a dump truck overturned on I-64 in Goochland County. The left and right lanes on I-64 near Route 617 Exit 167 are closed while crews work to clean the debris.

According to the investigation, a dump truck was heading west when it ran off the road to the left and overturned. The contents of the truck spilled onto the interstate.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Virginia State Troopers say fatigue could be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

