Crozet Elementary School students combine STEM, and reading in cultural awareness lessons

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet Elementary School teacher is bringing families together through STEM lessons and reading.

Atlanta Hutchins and her third grade class are combining books, STEM, and cultural awareness. These kids are learning to be better students and better people.

“We want to promote being open minded and encouraging,” Hutchins said. “Accept everyone for, you know, their differences and not trying to have everybody be the same.”

Crozet Elementary School is doing that, in part with books that promote cultural diversity.

“We want our students to see themselves in the book,” Hutchins said.

The students take what they read and apply it to science projects.

“Being able to engage them with like, so here’s our book, now let’s take it, build, really connects with them and draws them in,” Hutchins said.

These projects are funded by the Shannon Grant. Hutchins received the biggest grant this year, and it goes to all of Crozet Elementary School.

“The Shannon Grant opportunity gave us this opportunity to buy all those STEM projects and materials and books that were given out to the entire school community to elevate our reading initiative,” Crozet Elementary School Principal Gwedette Crummie said.

It’s about giving everyone the chance to advance their skills and learn a variety of topics in the classroom.

“So this kind of gives that equity piece every student is having the same opportunity, no matter what your family culture is, or your socioeconomic status,” Hutchins said. “You’re having the same opportunity to participate in the same activity across across all departments.”

Teachers hope their kids will go home and share these stories and projects.

“They can be really fun and you can learn new things from them,” third grader Madeline Muller said. “And once you actually make them you can actually show them to your friends and they might wanna make another one with you.”

Teachers at Crozet Elementary School say they have already started talking about how they can continue these projects next year.

