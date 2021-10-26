Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CODE Building ready for business in Charlottesville

CODE Building
CODE Building(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CODE Building on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is ready for business.

Developers were on hand for an on-site press conference Tuesday, October 26. The builders say they are excited for the energy that will be brought to the west end of the pedestrian mall through this new workspace, which is already 70% leased out.

“Vision was to create a dynamic and healthy work environment that emphasized the principles of sustainability community and wellness, and thanks to our building partners, design partners, architects, we are here today,” Andrew Boninti with CSH Development said.

The CODE Building offers office and retail spaces, and has received gold status in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. It also has electric vehicle charging stations, a 200-seat auditorium and operable windows.

