BRITE Bus offers free rides on Election Day

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - BRITE Bus, providing fixed-route and ADA compliant paratransit services in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro, is offering free rides on routes again on Election Day Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

This excludes the Afton Express route.

BRITE Bus routes serve many of the voting locations in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

For more information on BRITE Bus routes and times, visit www.britebus.org or connect on Facebook.

