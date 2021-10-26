Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board meets for the first time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The board that oversees cigarette taxes in several counties is getting down to business.

Members of the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board met for the first time Tuesday, October 26. They elected a chairperson and discussed administrative details.

The board aims to make sure that the administration of the cigarette tax is consistent in the areas it serves, which includes the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene, Madison, Nelson, and Orange counties.

“This is an attempt to do government the right way, to be kind to our businesses, to make it easier for them to comply and to not reinvent the wheel eight times,” Chairman Ted Voorhees said.

The board plans to meet again quarterly, but will meet in December to make sure it is on track going into 2022.

