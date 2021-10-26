2 of 11 charged in death of VCU student Adam Oakes make court appearance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two of the people charged in the death of Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes appeared in court on Tuesday.

Alexander Bradley and Christian Rohrbach had brief status hearing updates in Richmond. Their attorneys said they’re still discussing the case and have not decided about a judge or jury trial.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning after going to a Delta Chi fraternity party.

In all, 11 people were charged with misdemeanors in connection to Adam’s death.

The others charged have status hearings in the coming weeks.

