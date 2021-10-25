Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Waynesboro receives $116,000 grant to help with pandemic recovery

Downtown Waynesboro
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Northam has announced that Waynesboro will receive a $116,000 2022 Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant to support small business recovery in downtown and neighboring areas.

“We are grateful to Governor Northam and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for this grant which will provide much needed post pandemic assistance to areas of the city hardest hit,” stated Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “These funds will enable us to implement programs to assist in the development and expansion of small business.”

The grant will be used to provide funding to small business owners for consultant services, business plan development, technical assistance and training; expand the current façade grant program to a larger area which will cover a greater number of women-owned, minority-owned, and immigrant-owned businesses; enhance the Waynesboro at Work series of entrepreneur success stories; create and implement consumer marketing programs; and to update a 2012 housing study evaluating residential opportunities in the downtown area.

Program details are being finalized and will be announced via the economic development monthly newsletter shortly. 

