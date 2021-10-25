Advertise With Us
Virginia Supreme Court to take on redistricting challenge

Now that the Virginia Redistricting Commission has failed to deliver new General Assembly and Congressional maps, the task falls to the Virginia Supreme Court.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The justices of the Virginia Supreme Court might not want the assignment, but redistricting is now their responsibility.

Members of Virginia’s redistricting commission have failed to agree on new maps for General Assembly or Congressional districts.

As a result, the task now falls to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The next step will be the appointment of two special masters, who will help the justices develop their new redistricting plans.

