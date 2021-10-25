Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Democrats suing USPS over mail-in ballot hold up

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Democratic Party of Virginia has filed a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service over a hold up of absentee ballots.

According to the complaint, as of October 19, 40% of requested ballots in Albemarle County have not been scanned into the system.

The lawsuit expresses concerns about disenfranchisement of Virginia voters ahead of the November 2 elections.

“I believe that the U.S. Postal Service scanning has not been particularly reliable. We’ve heard some worries about that, but it’s not as if the tap has just been turned off and we’re not receiving marked absentee ballots in the mail,” Albemarle County General Registrar and Director of Elections Jake Washburne said.

Washburne says that the county has received about 3,500 out of the 7,000 ballots that have been mailed out, which is about standard.

You can check the status of your ballot online through the Virginia Department of Elections.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

Latest News

DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
Report: UVA endowment now $14.5B
Ahead of the start of the Sines v. Kessler trial Monday, Oct. 25, Charlottesville groups are...
Charlottesville organizations express support for plaintiffs ahead of Sines v. Kessler
Anthony Davenport, Jr. Photo provided by the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Man guilty of killing roommate, dumping body in Louisa Co.