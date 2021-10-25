UVA doctors discuss reasons to vaccinate children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Taison Bell of University of Virginia Health System says COVID-19 is here for the long haul, changing it from a pandemic to an endemic.

“For most people, children included, it’s a matter of when you’ll get infected or exposed, not if,” Bell said.

An endemic is a condition that lasts indefinitely, instead of peaking seasonally, like a pandemic.

“People who are sick enough to be in the hospital, often times many months later report continued symptoms and lower quality of life. It’s not clear how long that’s going to last,” said Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease specialist at UVA.

Dr. Bell and Dr. Jackson call this, ‘long COVID”, where symptoms like shortness of breath stick around, even for children.

“Up to 7-to-10% of children have long term symptoms that last long through the school year,” Dr. Bell said.

This statistic is equivalent to one child in a class of 14 students.

“We also know that a variety of viruses cause heart inflammation and COVID-19 is among the viruses that can cause that,” Jackson said.

Bell says 1 in 5,000 children experience myocarditis, or heart inflammation, from the shot but it’s more likely with the virus.

“You’re still much more likely to get the heart inflammation with COVID itself than from the vaccine,” Dr. Bell said.

He also says children hold higher levels of viral load in their noses and mouths, making them the perfect candidates to spread COVID-19.

“I think that we are kind of coming to terms with the fact that pretty much everyone is going to be exposed to COVID-19 probably multiple times over the course of our lives,” Jackson said.

This is why they suggest vaccinating children, to give them a better and long lasting quality of life.

