Trash and recycling center coming to Esmont Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stretch of Albemarle County owned land will soon have a new purpose.

A trash and recycling center is coming to Esmont Road where it intersects with Route 20.

Lance Stewart, the county’s environmental service director, says this option creates a solution for people who have long driveways and can’t receive curbside trash services.

“There were concerns expressed about certain environmental impacts, or odors, or sounds. As part of the design, we’ve been doing everything we can to mitigate that,” Stewart said.

He says county staffers think the new plans are helpful to families who can’t afford curbside trash pick up.

This offers an alternative to the Ivy Waste Plant.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will manage the new facility.

