State investigation reveals Jaunt owes almost $1 million

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Transit service JAUNT owes nearly $1 million dollars to the commonwealth of Virginia. It will now receive less money in the coming year because it has been over reporting funds and under reporting costs.

This information was revealed in a letter by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The findings came from an investigation after the former JAUNT CEO was asked to step down.

“We’re committed to providing the services we’ve already always provided,” JAUNT Interim CEO Karen Davis. “And services are going to continue uninterrupted.”

JAUNT says it has some of the money in reserves and will use that to help pay what is owed.

