Stacey Abrams, Jaime Harrison and Dave Matthews join Terry McAuliffe at Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe returned to Charlottesville Saturday afternoon and brought some guests with him on stage.

McAuliffe brought Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, former member of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams, and even Charlottesville’s own, Dave Matthews to help him campaign.

“It’s good that Terry is bringing in folks to show the diversity of leadership in the Democratic party,” DNC Chairman, Jaime Harrison said. “We all know that Terry winning this is a really important thing for the state.”

Attendees of the event say, in order to win, the election is going to come down to turnout.

“Folks are peaking, that energy is peaking toward the election,” Charlottesville’s, Cameron Webb said. “People realize how much is at stake right now.”

For many, this was their first McAuliffe event. Some people say they came for the guests.

“Not really big into politics, but it’s just great to hear positive messages from anybody,” Coban Crawford of Charlottesville said. “How am I going to miss Dave? I was 30 feet away from Dave Matthews.”

But they all say, this event made them want to do more.

“I’m going to go home and sign up to phone bank and continue to give money, and talk to everyone about the importance of voting, voting for this ticket,” Dudley Doane from Charlottesville said.

It was the energy in Ting Pavilion that voters say, gives them hope.

“It wasn’t just a flash point,” Webb said. “It’s a part of who Virginia is and I think he keeps speaking to that. It’s reinvigorating as we push through the finish line.”

Attendees say this city, and the event are metaphors for the rest of the state and the results of the race.

“Charlottesville is a key city in Virginia,” Webb said. “If you look over at Terry’s last term and if you look over at the last few years, so many of the dynamics that are from and center in this election, you see elements of those dynamics in Charlottesville.”

The election is November 2.

