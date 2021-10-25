Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Showers Storms Exit Tonight. Cooler, Windy Tuesday

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and storms, some with heavy downpours moving off to the east tonight. Some heavy rain and isolated severe storm, early. This in advance of an approaching cold front, which will push across the region by early Tuesday morning. As the front clears the region, it will help to energize a storm off the coast. Sun and clouds, windy and cooler Tuesday. Winds may gusts over 25 mph with stronger gusts along the Blue Ridge. The mid week, is cool, sunny and seasonable. The next storm is expected to impact the region late Thursday, into Friday and start to the weekend, bringing a widespread soaking rain. Currently, improving conditions look to to arrive for Sunday, Halloween.

Tonight: Showers and storms, heavy downpours. isolated severe possible early. Low upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday:Sun and clouds, windy and cooler. High upper 50s to mid 60s. Low mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High mid to upper 60s. Low mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, rain late. High low to mid 60s. Low low 50s

Friday: Rain likely, cool. High upper 50s to low 60s. Low upper 40s

Saturday: Showers, mostly cloudy, cool. High upper 50s to around 60. Low mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 60s. Low mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Heavy hitting storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Dry start, stormy finish
Severe Weather Risk Monday Evening
Severe Weather Risk
Josh Fitzpatrick's Monday Severe Weather Risk Update